Toyota Hiace Hydrogen Prototype debuts for customer pilot programme in Australia – 3.5T V6 with 163 PS

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / November 14 2023 4:54 pm

Toyota has unveiled a prototype Hiace powered by a hydrogen-fuelled internal combustion engine, which will undergo a customer pilot programme starting in Australia. This is another initiative in the Japanese carmaker’s multi-pathway approach to decarbonisation that has also seen the company invest in carbon-neutral fuels as well as hybrid electric (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric (PHEVs), battery electric (BEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

The idea of combusting hydrogen isn’t new to Toyota, as it has demonstrated the technology in a Corolla Sport initially before going racing with a specially-prepared GR Corolla. There was also the Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept that uses the hot hatch’s powertrain, which made an appearance at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

For the Hiace prototype, the company used a modified version of the 3.5 litre turbocharged V6 found in the Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX. According to Toyota, the hydrogen-fuelled mill serves up 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 354 Nm of torque, which is significantly less than the petrol version that is rated at 415 PS (409 hp or 305 kW) and 650 Nm.

The modified V6 sends drive to the rear wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission and runs on compressed hydrogen gas, which is routed through a unique direct-injection system. Toyota admits that while the hydrogen powertrain results in almost zero CO2 tailpipe emissions, the process of igniting hydrogen in the engine does generate small amounts of nitrogen oxides (NOx), which have been reduced by using a selective catalytic reduction system to meet Euro 6 emission standards.

It adds that the prototype Hiace uses three hydrogen tanks that are similar to those found in the second-generation Mirai, and it will continue working to optimise the powertrain by enhancing the hydrogen storage, improving combustion as well as exploring the possibility of adding hybrid technology.

As for why Toyota went with the Hiace as the vehicle to pilot the new technology, it explained that from a packaging perspective, the commercial van offers the opportunity to install the engine up front and the hydrogen fuel tanks under the floor. This ensures minimal impact on the van’s internal space and payload.

The pilot programme is aimed at accelerating the development of the new powertrain and will see a variety of potential customers using the vehicle for either commuter or delivery-type operations. The first will be CPB Contractors, which will use the Commuter version of the HiAce to transport workers from various points across a major infrastructure project in Melbourne.

“This technology offers the potential for Toyota to produce vehicles that meet the practical requirements of commercial customers while dramatically reducing CO2 tailpipe emissions. Toyota Australia is firmly committed to playing a leading role in the development of Australia’s hydrogen economy,” said Toyota Australia president and CEO Matthew Callachor.

“Australia is the perfect place to run such a program with our federal and state governments having already committed AUD6.3 billion in funding for hydrogen projects under the National Hydrogen Strategy. We also have an extensive variety of environments and climatic conditions that will enable us to evaluate the hydrogen powertrain technology to its fullest and ensure it delivers on Toyota’s high standards,” he added.

