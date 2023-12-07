Auto Bavaria partners DC Handal to grow EV charging network in KV, Penang – 200 kW at Bamboo Hills, KL

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / December 7 2023 11:41 am

Auto Bavaria (AB), the largest BMW dealership group in Malaysia, has partnered with charge point operator (CPO) DC Handal to expand fast-charging facilities in urban areas. The strategic partnership was made official yesterday by deputy minister of international trade and industry Liew Chin Tong at Bamboo Hills, KL, which hosts DC Handal chargers with AB and BMW i branding.

AB says that it will work closely with DC Handal to set up fast-charging facilities at 10 sites in key areas across the Klang Valley and Penang, with plans for more sites in the pipeline. The charging site at Bamboo Hills has four Kempower chargers dispensing 200 kW DC juice at RM1.50 per kWh. By the way, despite the branding, DC Handal’s site at this F&B destination is open to all EVs – it’s not exclusive to BMWs.

The unique thing about DC Handal’s chargers is that you don’t need an app for payment, just tap your credit or debit card to start and stop charging. Of course, you can also use apps such as JomCharge and ChargEV for payment. By the way, DC Handal is unique among CPOs to only have DC chargers in its network – list of locations here.

“We are pleased to be establishing a partnership with DC Handal through our leading dealer partner Auto Bavaria to further develop the infrastructure for charging of EVs in the country. As the leading provider of premium electric vehicles in the country to date, this collaboration exemplifies our dedication to revolutionising the EV landscape in Malaysia, as well as setting a new standard for accessibility and convenience for EV owners,” said Sashi Ambihaipahan, head of corporate communications and sustainability at BMW Group Malaysia.

“We believe this initiative will not only benefit our valued customers but also contribute to the collective effort to shape, lead, and future-proof the Malaysian automotive landscape, in line with the goals set out in Budget 2024,” he added.

Lim Chern Chuen, director of DC Handal said of the partnership: “This collaboration with Auto Bavaria reflects our commitment to provide our customers with not only the best EV charging tech, but a seamless and convenient charging experience through our network. It was opportune that we have OCBC as our payment partner. Their support helps us establish our footprint in record time. With this collaboration, we believe in contributing significantly to a sustainable future of mobility.”

“Auto Bavaria is elated to embark on this transformative partnership with DC Handal, which we believe to be a pivotal step in our unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled ‘Premium Ownership Experience’ to our valued customers,” said Vi Thim Juan, MD of Auto Bavaria.

“The expansion of fast-charging facilities for EVs underscores our dedication to not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of the Malaysian automotive market. This initiative echoes our commitment to be at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that our customers enjoy the utmost convenience and peace of mind throughout their EV ownership journey,” he added.

GALLERY: Auto Bavaria x DC Handal charging hub at Bamboo Hills, KL

