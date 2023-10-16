DC Handal – six DC charging locations now online, no app needed, pay via card on site, RM1.50 per kWh

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 16 2023 6:26 pm

New electric vehicle DC charge point operator DC Handal has announced that it has installed multiple chargers at six new locations, five of which are in the Klang Valley, opening up more fast charging options for EV owners.

The locations of the six DC charging points and their capacities are:

No app is needed for access to the DC Handal charging network, with users able to pay for charging on-site via credit card. The rate listed on PlugShare is RM1.50 per kWh, and users should take note that parking charges also apply at some of these locations.

Given the proximity to our office, the KemPower DC chargers at UOA Business Park, Glenmarie, were the first to be sighted last month as they were being installed. The Kempower units are the same brand of charger hardware used by Gentari in Bangi Golf Resort and Petronas KLIA, as well as by ChargEV in Berjaya Times Square.

There is no mention of the Wisma MCA site in downtown KL, which appeared on PlugShare when we checked for sites with the DC Handal name last month. The particular site, which will have three Kempower units offering 150 kW of charging capacity, is still listed under “coming soon.”

As noted earlier, the new CPO appears to be a subsidiary of Handal Indah, which is a bus provider in Johor. The company has previously expressed interest in green mobility, signing a MOU with Gentari to set up an EV bus charging network.

