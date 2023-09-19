DC Handal – new EV chargepoint operator in town? Kempower chargers sighted at UOA Glenmarie

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / September 19 2023 12:53 pm

We sighted these new KemPower DC chargers under construction at UOA Business Park Glenmarie where our office is. These four points are located in the middle of the ground floor open air parking area, right in front of the Norwex office.

Upon opening the PlugShare app to check out if a location had been created, we saw that it is a new location belonging to what appears to be a new EV CPO (charge point operator) called DC Handal.

KemPower is the same brand of charger hardware used by Gentari at Bangi Golf Resort and Petronas KLIA, as well as ChargEV at Berjaya Times Square. Just like the BTS setup, the ‘plugs’ of the UOA site are on the ground floor for easy access, but we traced the cabling to the actual charger hardware one level down at B1.

We checked PlugShare for other sites with the DC Handal name and found a total of four in the Klang Valley. Other than this UOA Business Park location, we also saw Wisma MCA KL, The Vertical Bangsar South and Bamboo Hills locations. It’s probably no coincidence that a majority of these locations are related to property developer UOA.

There is another location in Johor but it is marked as restricted/employees only at the Handal Indah HQ. That gives some clue as to who is running DC Handal. It appears to be a subsidiary of Handal Indah which is a bus provider in Johor. They’ve previously expressed interest in green mobility, signing a MOU with Petronas Gentari to setup an EV bus charging network. It looks like they’re now joining the end user CPO market.

