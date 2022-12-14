In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 14 December 2022 10:54 pm / 0 comments

Clean energy solutions provider Gentari – a subsidiary of Petronas – has officially opened its EV charging hub at the Bangi Golf Resort in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor today, and the electric vehicle charging location is a co-development between Gentari and EV Connection (EVC) like the setup in X Park Sunway Serene, Petaling Jaya.

This official opening comes at the same time as the presenting of its Electric Vehicle Charging System (EVCS) licence from the Energy Commission (EC) to the Bangi Golf Resort, which is the same as the license given to the X Park Sunway Serene EV charging hub and which ensures the safety of the facility’s structure and operations.

First previewed alongside the launch of the X Park Sunway Serene EV charging hub, which is home to Southeast Asia’s first 350 kW DC fast charger, the EV charging hub at the Bangi Golf Resort is now open to EV users at rates from RM0.55 per kWh for the 7 kW and 22 kW AC charging outlets, up to RM1.00 per kWh for DC charging at the 120 kW DC and 200 kW DC dynamic chargers, effective December 15, 2022.

200 kW DC dynamic charger setup at Bangi Golf Resort EV charging hub

There are 12 bays in total, equally divided six apiece for DC and AC charging. Two bays may receive 7 kW AC charging while 11 kW AC can be supplied to four of the bays on site; on the DC side, two bays are served by a 120 kW DC charger while another four are served by a 200 kW DC dynamic charger. The EV charging hub at the Bangi Golf Resort is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The dynamic charging configuration for the 200 kW DC charger within the hub at Bangi Golf Resort is so named for its dynamic distribution of charging output when more than one EV is connected to the charger. Here, a maximum of 120 kW is imposed when just one vehicle is being charged, with the remaining output capacity for other vehicles that need charging after the first vehicle has arrived.

When two or more EVs are being charged simultaneously, output is served on a first-in-line basis, which means that the first car to begin charging receives the highest charging rate, however dynamic distribution means this supply is automatically redistributed to other guns connected to EVs as the state of charge on the first car increases.

120 kW DC charger (left), 22 kW AC charger (right)

For the last of four EVs to arrive at the four-gun 200 kW DC dynamic charger, a minimum output, otherwise termed as charge resolution of 20 kW is supplied initially, and like the other guns at this dynamic charger, outputs will increase as the other, earlier cars each attain a higher state of charge.

Meanwhile at the X Park Sunway Serene location, the full 350 kW DC charging output rate is now being offered at its highest-rated charging outlet, according to Gentari. Thus, the full 350 kW DC output is available to a single gun on a first-come, first-serve basis, until the first EV being charged has completed its charge. 350 kW DC charging at X Park Sunway Serene is priced at RM1.20 per kWh, effective December 15, 2022.

The official opening of the Bangi Golf Resort EV charging hub is the latest in a busy period for Gentari, which also unveiled its EV charging hub at Petronas Bandar Baru Ayer Hitam in Johor. The setup in Ayer Hitam consists of two ABB 180 kW chargers, each with two CCS2 guns for four points supplying 90 kW each, and one 50 kW ABB unit with a single gun, along with two 11 kW AC chargers.