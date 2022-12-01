In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 1 December 2022 6:46 pm / 0 comments

It has been a busy week for Gentari. Yesterday, the clean energy solutions provider officially introduced the region’s first 350 kW DC fast charger for electric vehicles (EVs) at X Park Sunway Serene in the Sungai Way Free Trade Industrial Zone, and also previewed its upcoming EV charging hub at Bangi Golf Resort, which is set to go live sometime in the middle of next month.

Today, the Petronas subsidiary, together with JomCharge and Mercedes-Benz EQ, has unveiled another EV charging hub, this time at Petronas Bandar Baru Ayer Hitam in Johor. Unlike the stand-alone DC units at Petronas Pedas Linggi and Petronas Gambang R&R west stations, this is a full-fledged charging hub, with multiple charging points available on location.

The DC fast charging array consists of two ABB 180 kW chargers, each with two CCS2 guns (translating to 90 kW x 4) and one 50 kW ABB unit with a single gun. The hub also features two 11 kW AC chargers. Like the X Park Sunway Serene facility, pricing for DC charging at the Ayer Hitam hub is kWh-based and is set at RM1 per kWh for both the 50 kw and 90 kw chargers, with payment for charging made either via the JomCharge app or the Setel app.

However, charging at the hub, which is operational as of today, is free until December 14, so if you happen to be in the vicinity, head on over to juice your EV up. The hub is located at:

Google Maps: Lot PTD Jalan Batu Pahat, 86100 Ayer Hitam, Johor

PlugShare: Petronas Bandar Baru Ayer Hitam