Honda set to debut new EV series of models for global markets at CES in January 2024 – concept teased

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By /

Honda set to debut new EV series of models for global markets at CES in January 2024 – concept teased

Honda has announced it will debut a new global EV series at next year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which takes place in Las Vegas from January 9-12. The Japanese carmaker isn’t providing much in the way of details for now, but it did say in its release that in addition to the global EV series of models, its CES booth will also showcase “some key technologies which represent the significant transformation Honda is currently undergoing.”

A year ago in April, Honda revealed its electrification plans leading up to 2030, which will see it roll out 30 new EVs and aims for an annual production volume of more than two million units. These will contribute to the company’s mission of realising carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities it is involved in by 2050.

To this end, the company is pursuing electrification to achieve its automobile electrification target of increasing the ratio of EV and FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) sales to 100% globally by 2040,” Honda said in its release.

To go along with the announcement, the company dropped a teaser image of what should be a concept car that will appear at CES 2024. Based on what is visible, the mystery EV features a square-off front end that sits low to the ground and rises up at a rather steep angle towards the roof. The presumably aero-focused wheels also have a distinctive pattern of lines on them.

This blocky shape is reminiscent of the e:N GT Concept that company presented at Auto Shanghai, although that show car’s front end is more upright and not as sleek as the upcoming CES one. Honda already has a few EVs on sale, with more already announced and on the way. However, not all are destined for global markets, so we’ll have to see what they come up with early next year.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Honda WR-V 2023
Honda City 2023
Honda City Hatchback 2023
Honda Civic 2023
Honda Civic Type R 2023
Honda Accord 2023
Honda HR-V 2023
Honda CR-V 2023
Honda Odyssey 2023

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

HONDA CITY
HONDA CITY
HONDA CITY
HONDA CITY
HONDA CITY
HONDA CITY

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 