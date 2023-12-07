Honda set to debut new EV series of models for global markets at CES in January 2024 – concept teased

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / December 7 2023 10:21 am

Honda has announced it will debut a new global EV series at next year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which takes place in Las Vegas from January 9-12. The Japanese carmaker isn’t providing much in the way of details for now, but it did say in its release that in addition to the global EV series of models, its CES booth will also showcase “some key technologies which represent the significant transformation Honda is currently undergoing.”

A year ago in April, Honda revealed its electrification plans leading up to 2030, which will see it roll out 30 new EVs and aims for an annual production volume of more than two million units. These will contribute to the company’s mission of realising carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities it is involved in by 2050.

To this end, the company is pursuing electrification to achieve its automobile electrification target of increasing the ratio of EV and FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) sales to 100% globally by 2040,” Honda said in its release.

To go along with the announcement, the company dropped a teaser image of what should be a concept car that will appear at CES 2024. Based on what is visible, the mystery EV features a square-off front end that sits low to the ground and rises up at a rather steep angle towards the roof. The presumably aero-focused wheels also have a distinctive pattern of lines on them.

This blocky shape is reminiscent of the e:N GT Concept that company presented at Auto Shanghai, although that show car’s front end is more upright and not as sleek as the upcoming CES one. Honda already has a few EVs on sale, with more already announced and on the way. However, not all are destined for global markets, so we’ll have to see what they come up with early next year.

