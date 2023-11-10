Honda e:NP2/e:NS2 teased in China – all-new EV crossovers with coupe styling launching in early 2024

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / November 10 2023 5:11 pm

Honda China has begun teasing the production version of the e:NP2 or e:NS2, both of which were showcased in prototype form during this year’s Auto Shanghai. The fully electric duo will go on sale in China in early 2024, with local media outlets reporting a reveal could take place later this month.

Like the e:NP1 and e:NS1 that came before, the new electric vehicles (EVs) will share the same platform, which is expected to be the e:N Architecture F platform. Despite the shared underpinnings, the e:NP2 (to be sold by the GAC Honda joint venture) will have a slightly different exterior design compared to the e:NS2 (to be sold by the Dongfeng Honda joint venture) – this was already evident by the prototypes.

Honda e:NP2 Prototype (left), e:NS2 Prototype (right)

Most of the differences involve the front and rear ends, with each having their own distinctive lighting signatures and bumper designs. How do you tell them apart? Well, the e:NP2’s lights are C-shaped, with the ones at the front connected by a light bar near the bonnet shutline. As for the e:NS2, it’s front lights, including the full-width light bar, form a ‘H’ shape, while the rear taillights (also with a connecting light bar) create a downturned ‘U’.

One design cue that the two crossovers will feature is a coupe-like roofline that won’t compromise boot space that badly. In a teaser video, Honda China demonstrates this by stuffing a few gymnasts into the boot and closing the tailgate.

On the mention of the interior, the e:NP2 or e:NS2 are pretty much identical, with the prototypes showcasing a minimalistic dashboard that accommodates a slim digital instrument cluster and large touchscreen. The button-type gear selector will be located on the centre console along with other vehicle controls, while the driver gets a head-up display.

No powertrain details for the two new e:N crossovers for now but we can expect figures that either match or exceed those of the current e:NP1 and e:NS1. In China, the pair is offered with two configurations, both using ternary lithium-ion batteries. The first has an energy capacity of 53.6 kWh for a CLTC-rated range of 420 km and is paired with a front electric motor rated at 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 310 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the second option has a battery with a higher energy capacity of 68.8 kWh for 510 km of range, along with a more powerful electric motor that provides 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) but the same 310 Nm. Pricing ranges from 175,000 to 218,000 yuan (RM112,954 to RM140,708) for both EVs

The e:NP2 and e:NS2 are just two of four new additions to the e:N series of EVs, with another being the e:N SUV that will be launched within 2024. This will be the first model to adopt the e:N Architecture W platform which allows for rear- and all-wheel drive motor configurations, unlike the front-wheel drive-centric e:N Architecture F. There will also be a sedan previewed by the very straight-angled e:N GT Concept, although this will only be launched after 2025, according to Honda China.

