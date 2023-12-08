Setiawangsa–Pantai Expressway (SPE) toll starts – RM3.50 at Chan Sow Lin, Ampang and Setiawangsa

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 8 2023 12:13 pm

The toll-free trial period for the Setiawangsa–Pantai Expressway (SPE) is now over and charges have kicked in. It’s RM3.50 for Class 1 and RM1.80 for taxis. Lorries pay RM7 of RM10.50 depending on size, while buses are charged RM3.50. These rates are applicable at Chan Sow Lin, Ampang and Setiawangsa toll plazas, which means that it’s RM7 end-to-end.

The SPE, formerly known as DUKE Phase 3, was launched on November 3. Spanning 29.8 km, it traverses north to south KL and is expected to reduce congestion by 30% during peak hours for motorists travelling in and out of the city centre.

SPE connects Taman Melati and Klang Gates from MRR2 to Kerinchi Link near Pantai and Universiti Malaya. It will also benefit those around Gombak, Taman Melati, Genting Klang, Setiawangsa, Wangsa Maju, Ampang, Kampung Pandan, Bandar Malaysia, Pantai and Kerinchi. By the way, the dedicated ramp from Bangsar South and Kerinchi to SPE is now open. The Taman Desa exit (KL bound) is yet to open.

The project has two entries in the Malaysia Book of Records, including for the longest double deck carriageway on single pier structure (dual direction) 2.104 km as well as the longest elevated land bridge at 20.686 km. More on the SPE here.

