Ramp to SPE from Bangsar South, Kerinchi now open

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 8 2023 11:02 am

Good news for residents of Kerinchi and Bangsar South. The dedicated ramp to the Setiawangsa–Pantai Expressway (SPE) is now open to traffic.

Using the ramp will give you direct access to the SPE, which provides a potentially faster journey to KL city centre (TRX, Bukit Bintang), Setiawangsa, Wangsa Maju and Taman Melati/Gombak, among other locations.

The SPE, formerly known as DUKE Phase 3, was launched on November 3. Spanning 29.8 km, it traverses north to south KL and is expected to reduce congestion by 30% during peak hours for motorists travelling in and out of the city centre.

SPE connects Taman Melati and Klang Gates from MRR2 to Kerinchi Link near Pantai and Universiti Malaya. It will also benefit those around Gombak, Taman Melati, Genting Klang, Setiawangsa, Wangsa Maju, Ampang, Kampung Pandan, Bandar Malaysia, Kerinchi and Pantai.

The project has two entries in the Malaysia Book of Records, including for the longest double deck carriageway on single pier structure (dual direction) 2.104 km as well as the longest elevated land bridge at 20.686 km. More on the SPE here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.