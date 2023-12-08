Ramp to SPE from Bangsar South, Kerinchi now open

Ramp to SPE from Bangsar South, Kerinchi now open

Good news for residents of Kerinchi and Bangsar South. The dedicated ramp to the Setiawangsa–Pantai Expressway (SPE) is now open to traffic.

Using the ramp will give you direct access to the SPE, which provides a potentially faster journey to KL city centre (TRX, Bukit Bintang), Setiawangsa, Wangsa Maju and Taman Melati/Gombak, among other locations.

The SPE, formerly known as DUKE Phase 3, was launched on November 3. Spanning 29.8 km, it traverses north to south KL and is expected to reduce congestion by 30% during peak hours for motorists travelling in and out of the city centre.

SPE connects Taman Melati and Klang Gates from MRR2 to Kerinchi Link near Pantai and Universiti Malaya. It will also benefit those around Gombak, Taman Melati, Genting Klang, Setiawangsa, Wangsa Maju, Ampang, Kampung Pandan, Bandar Malaysia, Kerinchi and Pantai.

The project has two entries in the Malaysia Book of Records, including for the longest double deck carriageway on single pier structure (dual direction) 2.104 km as well as the longest elevated land bridge at 20.686 km. More on the SPE here.

  • Helenesssssssssssssssss on Dec 08, 2023 at 11:21 am

    Coming from Mid-valley to join back to Federal highway is very confusing!

    PLEASE PUT A SIGN TO JOIN BACK FEDERAL HIGHWAY! I had to go thru Kampung Kerinchi traffic to join back Federal highway back to PJ

  • VP on Dec 08, 2023 at 11:32 am

    How about exit to Cheras(Salak Toll) from Kerinchi Link & Bangsar South? closed?

    Really cannot understand why this exit still closed! If open it will avoid jam from Kerinchi-Federal to Cheras.

