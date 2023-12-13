Works ministry solves 1,203 complaints out of 5,836 received on MyJalan mobile app as of December 6

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 13 2023 9:49 am

The works ministry (KKR) has solved 1,203 complaints out of the 5,836 complaints received on the MyJalan mobile application, reports Bernama.

The MyJalan mobile app was launched on August 24 this year, and of the 5,836 complaints received so far, 1,532 of these involved roads supervised by the works ministry, while 4,304 of the complaints involved roads under the purview of other authorities, according to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Of the 1,532 complaints on KKR-supervised roads, roads with potholes received the highest number of complaints at 523 complaints, while other damaged roads and street lights received 289 complaints each. Also involved were traffic lights (161 complaints), road markings (96), obstruction (77), signage (34), public facilities (31), street furniture (22) and landslides (10).

In the week prior, 5,440 complaints were received as of November 30 through the MyJalan app regarding damaged roads, of which 1,435 were related to roads managed by the ministry.

Data collected through the MyJalan mobile app not only helps the ministry make analyses, comparisons and decisions, but will also serve as the master pool of data in analysing damage, and in improving road conditions nationwide, Nanta said.

This data will also help the ministry, state governments and local authorities in planning, including when applying for local maintenance allocations from the ministry of finance (MoF), the works minister said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.