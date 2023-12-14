2024 Honda CR-V in Malaysia – over 2,000 bookings made in one month; waiting period at 2-3 months

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 14 2023 12:37 pm

The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has been launched in Malaysia and is being offered in a choice of four variants, three of which are powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine. The turbo trio starts from RM159,900 on-the-road without insurance and includes the S, E and V AWD, while pricing for the sole hybrid variant (2.0L e:HEV RS) will only be announced next year.

Prior to the CR-V’s launch, Honda Malaysia began taking orders for the SUV in November this year, and the company announced today that it has managed to collect over 2,000 bookings in the one month since then. It added that the waiting period for the locally-assembled (CKD) model currently stands at between two to three months.

The company also pointed out that it expects deliveries to amount to 1,000 units per month, with the V AWD being the most popular among customers at 40% of total booking received so far. For reference, the V AWD retails at RM181,900, making it RM12,000 more expensive than the mid-range E that goes for RM169,900, and RM22,000 more than the base S which sells for RM159,900.

Meanwhile, the e:HEV RS that has yet to get an official price is the second-most popular CR-V variant at 28% of total bookings, followed very closely by the E with 27%. The entry-level S made up just 5% of bookings received – it is being offered at special introductory price of RM157,900 for the first 750 units to celebrate 20 years of CKD production of the SUV in Malaysia.

If you’re among those who have placed a booking for the CR-V, which variant did you go for and why? For more details about the all-new CR-V, check out our comprehensive launch report as well as our review of the SUV in Thailand.

