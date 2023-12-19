smart #1 EV – 100 units delivered in Malaysia so far

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / December 19 2023 5:23 pm

smart Malaysia has announced the delivery of the 100th smart #1, which comes one month after the electric vehicle (EV) went on sale here. According to the company, this achievement was made possible due to the 10 smart dealerships located in the country, which ensured that customers received their cars within just one month. The company also prepared adequate stock prior to the launch of the EV in preparation for prompt deliveries.

“As we deliver 100 smart #1 EVs in record time, we are thrilled to see our cars resonating with a segment of buyers who prioritise style and individuality. They aren’t merely seeking mobility; they appreciate the fusion of technology, safety, and connectivity that our smart #1 offers. We are delighted that our customers find these qualities in our car,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of smart Malaysia.

The #1 is offered in three variants, starting with the Pro that retails for RM189,000 on-the-road without insurance. This is followed by the Premium at RM219,000 and the range-topping Brabus, the latter with dual electric motors and a price tag of RM249,000.

Both the Pro and Premium variants come with a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm. The former has a 49-kWh battery for 315 km of range, while the latter’s 66-kWh unit provides 440 km. As for the Brabus, it’s all-wheel drive setup packs 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm, with up to 400 km available from its 66-kWh battery.

As part of an ongoing promotion introduced during the #1’s launch, and which runs until December 31, 2023, #1 buyers will receive a complimentary smartCharge Home Charger worth RM3,200 with a two-year warranty.

