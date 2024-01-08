RM30 million allocation needed to fix flood-damaged areas in Johor – deputy works minister Ahmad Maslan

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / January 8 2024 10:01 am

Deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has said RM30 million is needed for repair works caused by flash floods in Johor. As reported by NST, 37 locations, including 29 roads and eight landslide-hit areas, in Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi have been identified as damaged sites.

Kluang record the highest number of road damages, followed by Kota Tinggi and Mersing. Kluang also saw the most landslides reported with four, namely along Jalan Kluang-Kota Tinggi and at Jalan Padang Tembak. Meanwhile, two landslide sites were reported in Mersing at at Felda Tenggaroh 3 and Jalan Johor Baru-Kuantan.

“However, the repair works which is expected to be carried out immediately is currently hindered by the unpredictable weather conditions,” Ahmad said, adding that commercial-grade canvas are being used as a temporary measure to prevent further soil erosion and to contain the slopes before permanent retainers are installed.

On a separate matter, Ahmad said about 5,000 potholed federal roads were patched within a 24-hour timeframe last year. “The works ministry observes a standard operating procedure, when roads are damaged by floods, the pothole are resurfaced within 24 hours. However, road repairs are weather-dependent. If the rain subsides, repair works will be initiated immediately. But in the case of heavy rainfall, the repairs will not yield effective results,” he said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.