Several areas within Johor Bahru hit by flash floods

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 6 2023 6:51 pm

Heavy rainfall that lasted over three hours from 1.30pm today caused flash floods in several areas of Johor Bahru, with Kosmo reporting some of the affected areas to be Jalan Sungai Chat, Taman Abad, Jalan Ayer Molek and Tasik Merdeka.

Across social media, netizens uploaded distressing photos and videos of areas hit by flash floods, with many roads partially or fully submerged in water. In many of these scenes, we see vehicles being at the mercy of the floodwaters, with cars stranded or attempting to traverse floodwaters.

According to Johor Bahru district police, emergency response teams were dispatched to assist flood victims in various areas and some roads were closed until floodwaters receded sometime around 5pm.

With the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) expecting the northeast monsoon to continue until March 2024, more heavy rainfall and resulting flash floods are to be expected. As such, motorists should look for an alternative route or delay/cancel their trip to minimise risk if flash floods are reported on their route.

It’s also highly recommended that you consider getting the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown that vehicle owners without flood coverage can face potentially massive repair bills. You can use our Car Insurance renewal service to compare special perils add-on prices with realtime quotes.

