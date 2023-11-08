MetMalaysia issues heavy rainfall, flash flood warning for next 5 months – remember Special Perils coverage

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 8 2023 10:42 am

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning saying the northeast monsoon is expected from November 11 this year until March 2024. During this period, the department expects four to six episodes of heavy rain.

It added during the early phase of the northeast monsoon from November 2023 to January 2024, episodes of heavy rain are expected to occur in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and western Sarawak. “However, if the monsoon rain is strong and at the same time, there is a low-pressure weather system, continuous heavy rains can occur in other states in Malaysia,” said MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah in an official statement.

“Continuous heavy rain for several days may result in flooding in the low-lying and flood-risk areas,” he added. If continuous heavy rain occurs simultaneously with high tides and storm surges, the risk of flooding could be more extreme. Additionally, continuous and strong northeasterly winds can cause rough seas, the risk of rising sea levels as well as large waves in the waters of the South China Sea.

During the end phase of the northeast monsoon from February to March 2024, the north of the peninsula (Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu); Sabah, Labuan and northern Sarawak are expected to experience less rain.

“The hot and dry weather that is expected to start in March 2024 has the potential to cause a heatwave. This situation follows the El Nino, which is expected to continue until the middle of 2024; and the positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which is expected until the first quarter of 2024,” said Muhammad Helmi.

The department is advising the public to prepare themselves for the northeast monsoon and to check in for any information, advice or warnings it issues through its official website, social media pages (Facebook, Twitter), myCuaca mobile app (iOS, Android) or by contacting its hotline at 1-300-22-1638.

With the possibility of flash floods being high during the upcoming period, motorists should look for an alternative route or delay/cancel their trip to minimise risk. It’s also important to have Special Perils insurance coverage for your vehicle, which is an add-on that covers natural disasters and acts of God, including floods, landslides and falling trees.

This ensures you’re protected financially in a worst-case scenario, as the additional amount you pay for Special Perils (a percentage of the sum insured for the vehicle) will be small relative to how much it costs to repair your car damaged by floodwaters.

