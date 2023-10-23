Flash floods hit several parts of Klang Valley, Selangor – Kajang, Kelana Jaya, Ara Damansara and Bukit Jalil

The heavy downpour that began this evening has resulted in flash floods affecting several areas in the Klang Valley and Selangor.

Based on social media posts, areas affected by flash floods include Kajang, Kelana Jaya, Ara Damansara and Bukit Jalil. Do comment below of other areas that are currently faced with flash floods.

Given the circumstances, if the route you intend to take is affected, it’s better to delay your journey if possible and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle. Even pick-up trucks aren’t immune, as one of the social media posts show.

It’s also highly recommended to get the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown that vehicle owners without flood coverage can face potentially massive repair bills. Stay safe out there.

