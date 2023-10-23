Flash floods hit several parts of Klang Valley, Selangor – Kajang, Kelana Jaya, Ara Damansara and Bukit Jalil

The heavy downpour that began this evening has resulted in flash floods affecting several areas in the Klang Valley and Selangor.
Based on social media posts, areas affected by flash floods include Kajang, Kelana Jaya, Ara Damansara and Bukit Jalil. Do comment below of other areas that are currently faced with flash floods.
Given the circumstances, if the route you intend to take is affected, it’s better to delay your journey if possible and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle. Even pick-up trucks aren’t immune, as one of the social media posts show.
It’s also highly recommended to get the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown that vehicle owners without flood coverage can face potentially massive repair bills. Stay safe out there.
Kawasan Kajang 2 sedang banjir kilat. Hati-hati semua. Banyak juga kereta tersangkut dalam banjir.
Credit: WA Penduduk Kajang 2 pic.twitter.com/vKrlJKvLiW
— E.Z (@thenthang) October 23, 2023
Salam @FahmiDoc.
Ni keadaan sekarang di terowong antara KJ – Ara Damansara.
Daripada Ogos sampai sekarang, masih tiada pembaharuan ataupun pembaikan dari pihak @pjcitycouncil. https://t.co/QzNMsfii9q pic.twitter.com/BCwBHl6BsU
— Dibs (@adibhazlami) October 23, 2023
Bukit jalil banjir gais.
— jiwa. (@smfhazirah) October 23, 2023
Weh taman aku banjir mat 😂 pic.twitter.com/OkQwIQHnpM
— olly (@OllyNazryn) October 23, 2023
Berlaku banjir kilat akibat hujan lebat sekitar petang ini di Jalan Reko, Kajang.
Rancang perjalanan anda.
Video: Sosial Media#malaysiagazette #mgnews #banjirkilat #banjir #jalanreko pic.twitter.com/YJsLYm5lbv
— Malaysia Gazette (@MalaysiaGazette) October 23, 2023
Gila betul 4×4 pon sangkut sampai berasap pic.twitter.com/rx2ggbU44M
— Dibs (@adibhazlami) October 23, 2023
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
Different government but same problem.
Biasalah ini semua salah PMX n PakatanDAP
is the MSMA tank dry before the rainfall?
is the MSMA/converted RWHT dry before the rainfall?
is the Retention pond below desired level before the rain fall?
is the rain fall data using >2020 rain fall data?
all these siapa salah?
BEM salah?
JKR salah?
DBKL salah?
JPS salah?
ok, salah gomen -> no leadership?
Graduated engineer dah makan gaji less than skilled workers nowadays.
It’s a yearly affair and it’s getting worse. Soon we will not only need to buy vehicles for transport but boats for when monsoon season kicks in.