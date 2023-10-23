Flash floods hit several parts of Klang Valley, Selangor – Kajang, Kelana Jaya, Ara Damansara and Bukit Jalil

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 23 2023 7:32 pm

The heavy downpour that began this evening has resulted in flash floods affecting several areas in the Klang Valley and Selangor.

Based on social media posts, areas affected by flash floods include Kajang, Kelana Jaya, Ara Damansara and Bukit Jalil. Do comment below of other areas that are currently faced with flash floods.

Given the circumstances, if the route you intend to take is affected, it’s better to delay your journey if possible and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle. Even pick-up trucks aren’t immune, as one of the social media posts show.

It’s also highly recommended to get the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown that vehicle owners without flood coverage can face potentially massive repair bills. Stay safe out there.

Kawasan Kajang 2 sedang banjir kilat. Hati-hati semua. Banyak juga kereta tersangkut dalam banjir. Credit: WA Penduduk Kajang 2 pic.twitter.com/vKrlJKvLiW — E.Z (@thenthang) October 23, 2023

Salam @FahmiDoc. Ni keadaan sekarang di terowong antara KJ – Ara Damansara. Daripada Ogos sampai sekarang, masih tiada pembaharuan ataupun pembaikan dari pihak @pjcitycouncil. https://t.co/QzNMsfii9q pic.twitter.com/BCwBHl6BsU — Dibs (@adibhazlami) October 23, 2023

Bukit jalil banjir gais. — jiwa. (@smfhazirah) October 23, 2023

Weh taman aku banjir mat 😂 pic.twitter.com/OkQwIQHnpM — olly (@OllyNazryn) October 23, 2023

Gila betul 4×4 pon sangkut sampai berasap pic.twitter.com/rx2ggbU44M — Dibs (@adibhazlami) October 23, 2023

