Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 23 2023 9:16 pm

Another day of rain in the evening means another day of floods in the city. In a post on its Facebook page, Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT KL) highlighted roads in three locations that were facing rising waters at around 6pm due to the heavy rain that occurred around KL city centre earlier this evening.

The first location is on Jalan Cheras, from the Jalan Ikan Ayu traffic light towards Shamelin, while the second location is on the East-West highway opposite Taman Connaught, leading to the old toll site. According to the post, which was made about an hour ago, one lane on this route was still passable.

As for the third flash flood location, that’s on Jalan Cheras, in front of Eko Cheras Mall towards Billion Circle. Here, it was reported that vehicle movement was still smooth.

The cops have advised the public to be careful on the road and obey the instructions of traffic officers on duty. As always, it’s highly recommended that you consider getting the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown that vehicle owners without flood coverage can face potentially massive repair bills. Stay safe out there.

