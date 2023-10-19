Kuala Lumpur roads flooded again – Jalan Pahang, Ampang, Pudu, Parlimen, Bangsar, Syed Putra

You just knew this was coming when you saw the rain, didn’t you? After a heavy downpour, various major roads in Kuala Lumpur are again affected by standing water, as reported by Jabatan Penerangan WPKL. This round, 12 roads are currently affected:

  • Jalan Kinabalu
  • Jalan Pahang
  • Jalan Ampang
  • Jalan Pudu
  • Jalan Melaka
  • Jalan Parlimen
  • Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim
  • Jalan Cheras
  • Jalan Chan Sow Lin
  • Jalan Damansara
  • Jalan Bangsar
  • Tunnel Syed Putra

If the route you intend to take is affected, delay your journey if possible, and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle.

Also highly recommended is the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown, vehicle owners without flood coverage face potentially massive repair bills.

Kuala Lumpur roads flooded again – Jalan Pahang, Ampang, Pudu, Parlimen, Bangsar, Syed Putra
Kuala Lumpur roads flooded again – Jalan Pahang, Ampang, Pudu, Parlimen, Bangsar, Syed Putra
Kuala Lumpur roads flooded again – Jalan Pahang, Ampang, Pudu, Parlimen, Bangsar, Syed Putra
Kuala Lumpur roads flooded again – Jalan Pahang, Ampang, Pudu, Parlimen, Bangsar, Syed Putra
Kuala Lumpur roads flooded again – Jalan Pahang, Ampang, Pudu, Parlimen, Bangsar, Syed Putra

Kuala Lumpur roads flooded again – Jalan Pahang, Ampang, Pudu, Parlimen, Bangsar, Syed Putra
Kuala Lumpur roads flooded again – Jalan Pahang, Ampang, Pudu, Parlimen, Bangsar, Syed Putra
Kuala Lumpur roads flooded again – Jalan Pahang, Ampang, Pudu, Parlimen, Bangsar, Syed Putra

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Tags: