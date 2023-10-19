Kuala Lumpur roads flooded again – Jalan Pahang, Ampang, Pudu, Parlimen, Bangsar, Syed Putra

Posted in Local News / By Hafriz Shah / October 19 2023 5:58 pm

You just knew this was coming when you saw the rain, didn’t you? After a heavy downpour, various major roads in Kuala Lumpur are again affected by standing water, as reported by Jabatan Penerangan WPKL. This round, 12 roads are currently affected:

Jalan Kinabalu

Jalan Pahang

Jalan Ampang

Jalan Pudu

Jalan Melaka

Jalan Parlimen

Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim

Jalan Cheras

Jalan Chan Sow Lin

Jalan Damansara

Jalan Bangsar

Tunnel Syed Putra

If the route you intend to take is affected, delay your journey if possible, and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle.

Also highly recommended is the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown, vehicle owners without flood coverage face potentially massive repair bills.

