KL roads flooded – Jln Cheras, Peel Road, Bukit Jalil, TAR and Hang Tuah affected; Smart tunnel now closed

As feared, today’s heavy downpour has resulted in flash floods across multiple major roads in Kuala Lumpur. Jabatan Penerangan WPKL has just issued a notice listing seven roads affected:
- Jalan Cheras
- Jalan Peel
- Jalan Sri Permaisuri 4
- Lebuhraya Bukit Jalil
- Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman
- Jalan Hang Tuah
- Tunnel Yaacob Latif
Posts on X also show roads in Taman Melawati under a considerable amount of water. On top of that, the dual-function Smart Tunnel is now completely closed to traffic to fulfil its flood-control duties.
If the route you intend to take is affected, delay your journey if possible, and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle.
Also highly recommended is the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown, vehicle owners without flood coverage face potentially massive repair bills.
Melawati settel pic.twitter.com/wZkP4cxsfX
— Fyka | Product Photographer (@CheesusChrustuz) October 18, 2023
The best previous environmental Man telling us that Malaysia is not a climate vulnerable country back in 2021 then go and dish out direct negotiation tender to all cronies for flood mitigation projects guess all goes down the drain people’s tax payers money.