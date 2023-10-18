KL roads flooded – Jln Cheras, Peel Road, Bukit Jalil, TAR and Hang Tuah affected; Smart tunnel now closed

Posted in Local News / By Hafriz Shah / October 18 2023 6:23 pm

A Rolls-Royce Cullinan can be seen almost completely submerged here. Click to enlarge.

As feared, today’s heavy downpour has resulted in flash floods across multiple major roads in Kuala Lumpur. Jabatan Penerangan WPKL has just issued a notice listing seven roads affected:

Jalan Cheras

Jalan Peel

Jalan Sri Permaisuri 4

Lebuhraya Bukit Jalil

Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman

Jalan Hang Tuah

Tunnel Yaacob Latif

Posts on X also show roads in Taman Melawati under a considerable amount of water. On top of that, the dual-function Smart Tunnel is now completely closed to traffic to fulfil its flood-control duties.

If the route you intend to take is affected, delay your journey if possible, and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle.

Also highly recommended is the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown, vehicle owners without flood coverage face potentially massive repair bills.

Melawati settel pic.twitter.com/wZkP4cxsfX — Fyka | Product Photographer (@CheesusChrustuz) October 18, 2023

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.