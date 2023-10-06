Flash floods hit certain areas in Cheras, heavy traffic on major roads in KL as a result – find alternate routes

Flash floods have come about in certain areas of the Klang Valley following a thunderstorm earlier this evening. Social media posts indicate that Jalan Cheras, EkoCheras and Bandar Sri Permaisuri are among areas affected by flash floods.
Additionally, the KL information department tweeted less than an hour ago that traffic on the Salak expressway, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Loke Yew, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin and the KL-Seremban expressway is expected to be slow as a result of the sudden and intense rain. Besraya has also reported flooding at a section of the route.
As such, if the route you intend to take is affected, delay your journey if possible, and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle.
Also highly recommended is the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown, vehicle owners without flood coverage face potentially massive repair bills.
[INFO TRAFIK] Dijangka trafik perlahan di lokasi berikut akibat air bertakung ekoran hujan lebat tadi :
1️⃣ Salak Expressway
2️⃣ Jalan Tun Razak
3️⃣ Jalan Kuching
4️⃣ Jalan Loke Yew
5️⃣ Jalan Sultan Hishamudin
6️⃣ KL Seremban Highway
Sumber : ASTRO Radio Traffic #KualaLumpur pic.twitter.com/ZN0Tm6DjYa
— Jabatan Penerangan WPKL🇲🇾 (@JaPenWPKL) October 6, 2023
Comments
Different government but same problem.
Well what to do when the previous Environmental Man said that Malaysia is not a climate vulnerable country back in 2021 then go and dish out direct negotiation tender for his flood mitigation project to cronies with no work carried out or shady works.
mother nature doesn’t care about human governments
simply means, the gov doesn’t really care about u and me. their pocket is paramount to them.
It’s the same thing world over. Personal interest comes first over that of the voters.
Here is wisdom, Ong is coming now it is balance with water, hot sun and wind and mountain. Good fortune is coming to Cheras people. Look on the bright side may your fortune multiply 10 fold and money is flowing like river to your doorstep. Have a prosperous rainy season.
biasa la gov dont give a fark to all the suffering as this is not their suffering….they only care about their pocket, buntut and cronies….
They call that flood? It’s only 6 inches.