Flash floods hit certain areas in Cheras, heavy traffic on major roads in KL as a result – find alternate routes

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 6 2023 6:15 pm

Flash floods have come about in certain areas of the Klang Valley following a thunderstorm earlier this evening. Social media posts indicate that Jalan Cheras, EkoCheras and Bandar Sri Permaisuri are among areas affected by flash floods.

Additionally, the KL information department tweeted less than an hour ago that traffic on the Salak expressway, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Loke Yew, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin and the KL-Seremban expressway is expected to be slow as a result of the sudden and intense rain. Besraya has also reported flooding at a section of the route.

As such, if the route you intend to take is affected, delay your journey if possible, and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle.

Also highly recommended is the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown, vehicle owners without flood coverage face potentially massive repair bills.

[INFO TRAFIK] Dijangka trafik perlahan di lokasi berikut akibat air bertakung ekoran hujan lebat tadi :

1️⃣ Salak Expressway

2️⃣ Jalan Tun Razak

3️⃣ Jalan Kuching

4️⃣ Jalan Loke Yew

5️⃣ Jalan Sultan Hishamudin

6️⃣ KL Seremban Highway Sumber : ASTRO Radio Traffic #KualaLumpur pic.twitter.com/ZN0Tm6DjYa — Jabatan Penerangan WPKL🇲🇾 (@JaPenWPKL) October 6, 2023



