In Local News / By Mick Chan / 1 March 2023 3:20 pm / 3 comments

The number of flood victims in the Kuching, Bau and Siburan districts increased in 278 this morning, compared to 127 persons yesterday, according to a Bernama report.

Six flood relief centres (PPS) have been opened to accommodate the victims, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat.

The centre with the largest number of victims in Kuching housed 124 people from 26 families, with two other PPS housing 76 victims from 17 families and 22 victims from five families. In Bau, the two relief centres house 20 victims from eight families and nine victims from two families respectively, while in Siburan, one relief centre houses 27 victims from eight families.

Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam, December 2021

As with our earlier report today of flash floods in Johor, that included a report from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia), the state of Sarawak has been issued a ‘caution’ status for continuous rain, along with Perak, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya as of 1:05pm today.

For vehicle drivers and owners, the flood risk is one that is sometimes overlooked when purchasing or renewing insurance policies for one’s vehicles, which could result in being out of pocket through material and financial losses due to flooding.

In these cases, the flood or special perils add-on to the policy is highly recommended; otherwise, there isn’t much that can be done for repairs, save for forking out large sums of money to do so. Many among us seem to have foregone the added coverage; as of October 2022, some 59% of vehicle owners were found to have insufficient coverage against flood damage.