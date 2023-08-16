Flash floods hit Seksyen 13 Shah Alam – find alternate routes, get Special Perils insurance add-on coverage

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 16 August 2023 4:51 pm / 1 comment



Pix – Zaini Abdullah on FB

Social media reporting of flash floods in Seksyen 13 of Shah Alam has emerged today, following sustained rainfall in the area this afternoon.

Flood water levels at this time appear to be lower than in past instances of flooding, though naturally the best course of action is to avoid taking to the roads which are affected; the submerged road surface is no longer visible, which brings the potential danger of hidden obstructions or debris.

As such, if the route you intend to take is affected, delay your journey if possible, and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle.

Also highly recommended is the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown, vehicle owners without flood coverage face potentially massive repair bills.

Seksyen 13, Shah Alam tengah #banjir sekarang. Hati2 buat semua! pic.twitter.com/BCDIgeOJtE — SIMPANAN EMAS (@MSHAHRULADZHAR) August 16, 2023

Seksyen 13 air naik tinggi . depan Giant n Laman Seri da banjir Posted by Zaini Abdullah on Wednesday, 16 August 2023

