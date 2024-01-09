Volvo Car Malaysia sold 2,694 cars in 2023 – EVs account for 18% of sales, higher than global average

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Hafriz Shah / January 9 2024 5:33 pm

Volvo Car Malaysia has just announced its sales tally for 2023 – 2,694 units sold, of which 71% were of its Recharge range and 18% from full EVs. The last point is of utmost importance, as VCM’s EV mix is relatively higher than Volvo global’s 16% for 2023. Still, there’s a long way to go to reach the 75% EV sales by 2025 target VCM has set for itself in 2022.

On numbers alone, VCM’s total for 2023 is actually down 16% compared to 2022 (3,194 units), though EV sales have risen by 37%. The 71% Recharge mix is also particularly high (vs just 38% globally), putting Malaysia among Volvo’s top 15 markets. Malaysian Volvo customers have again proven to have a high acceptance of PHEV and BEV models.

“2023 was a transformative year for us as we pivoted towards a fully electric future. All of our fully electric models are now sold directly on our online sales platform for a secure, transparent and hassle-free ownership journey. Despite showing a slight sales drop, we’re very proud to have defended our segment share given that we were in between product cycles with no new launches last year,” said Charles Frump, managing director of VCM.

Volvo Car Malaysia has a lot to look forward to in 2024, with two major launches for the year – the EX30 and EX90 electric SUVs.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.