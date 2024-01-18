Penang Bridge closure of two lanes Sat night, Jan 20

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 18 2024 10:42 am

Click to enlarge

PLUS has announced a closure of the middle and left lanes on the Penang Bridge for repair works. The closure will be from 10pm Saturday night, January 20, till 8am the following morning.

Specifically, the middle and leftmost lanes of the first bridge will be closed to traffic from KM7.55 island to mainland. This is to facilitate emergency repair works for the bridge connector.

The highway operator advises motorists to follow the instructions of the crew and drive safe when in the area. Always keep a good distance from the vehicle in front and follow the speed limits. Plan your journey, because the bridge run might take longer than usual this Saturday night.

