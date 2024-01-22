JPJ eBid: NEB, SU-L number plates up for bidding

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 22 2024 9:34 am

JPJ has announced that NEB and SU-L are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Negeri Sembilan’s latest running number series is ‘NEB’, and it’s open for tender today, January 22. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on January 26. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available on JPJ eBid is the Sabah series ‘SU-L’. The bidding period started on January 21 and will close at 10pm on January 25. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

