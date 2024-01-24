Selangor JPJ says summonses issued by it went up by 32% in 2023 – majority for technical faults on vehicles

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / January 24 2024 5:42 pm

The Selangor road transport department (JPJ) says it recorded a 32% increase in summonses it issued last year compared to the year before. The department said it meted out 349,289 summonses for various offences in 2023, well up from the 263,786 fines it issued in 2022.

According to state JPJ director, Azrin Borhan, the highest number of summonses (111,837) were for offences related to various technical faults found on vehicles. These include vehicles operating with bald tyres and having faulty signal lights.

This was followed by driving without a licence or an expired licence (30,142) and riding with an expired motorcycle licence (17,799), with the rest involving various other offences, Bernama reports

He said the increase in such offences, especially those involving compliance aspects, may be due to drivers not paying enough attention to their vehicles. “We advise drivers to check their vehicles before starting any journey,“ he said following an integrated Selangor JPJ compliance operation at the Puchong Selatan Toll Plaza yesterday.

During the operation, a total of 1,217 vehicles were inspected, with the department issuing 583 summonses for various offences. Additionally, three vehicles were also seized.

