Selangor JPJ says summonses issued by it went up by 32% in 2023 – majority for technical faults on vehicles

The Selangor road transport department (JPJ) says it recorded a 32% increase in summonses it issued last year compared to the year before. The department said it meted out 349,289 summonses for various offences in 2023, well up from the 263,786 fines it issued in 2022.

According to state JPJ director, Azrin Borhan, the highest number of summonses (111,837) were for offences related to various technical faults found on vehicles. These include vehicles operating with bald tyres and having faulty signal lights.

This was followed by driving without a licence or an expired licence (30,142) and riding with an expired motorcycle licence (17,799), with the rest involving various other offences, Bernama reports

He said the increase in such offences, especially those involving compliance aspects, may be due to drivers not paying enough attention to their vehicles. “We advise drivers to check their vehicles before starting any journey,“ he said following an integrated Selangor JPJ compliance operation at the Puchong Selatan Toll Plaza yesterday.

During the operation, a total of 1,217 vehicles were inspected, with the department issuing 583 summonses for various offences. Additionally, three vehicles were also seized.

  • AutoFrenz (the original) on Jan 24, 2024 at 6:33 pm

    good job PH BN….kudos to the hard work done…more enforcement and work is done…do more to catch mat rempits and drunk ah bengs at night….

  • Albert Einstein call this INSANITY on Jan 24, 2024 at 7:01 pm

    Whats the point of increase of 32% in saman,if some bright VVIP start announcing 50% rebates,to boost collection n enhance his/her popularity ?
    Just disgusting and unacceptable to give rebates to the hardcore offenders while law abiding rakyat have paid saman in full.

  • haha on Jan 24, 2024 at 7:57 pm

    haha..
    tak apa… tunggu discount..

