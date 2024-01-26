Free inspection at Puspakom till Feb 8 – nationwide including mobile service, no appointments needed

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 26 2024 12:23 pm

Puspakom is having a ‘Huat Periksa’ campaign in conjunction with Chinese New Year 2024. The campaign is offering free voluntary vehicle inspection (VVI) from today till February 8, at all Puspakom branches nationwide except Taman Bukit Maluri (Kepong), Shah Alam and Pasir Gudang.

No appointments are needed for the free VVI, which is only for private vehicles. The vehicle inspection company says that for every inspection, RM1.88 will be donated to a selected charity, so you’re helping the needy as well.

Aside from Puspakom branches, the company’s transformers’ truck will be roaming the Klang Valley and beyond to offer the free VVI. The locations are Lotus’s Bukit Puchong (Sat, Jan 27), MMU Cyberjaya (Wed, Jan 31), Lotus’s Ara Damansara (Thu, Feb 1) and MMU Melaka (Thu, Feb 8). The mobile service operating hours are from 9am to 4pm.

Finally, if you perform the free VVI and purchase insurance from Puspakom, you’ll be in the running to win vouchers worth RM100. Whether at Puspakom or not, make sure your car is in good condition before you set off for the CNY holidays. Service the car if it’s due and check the tyres and brakes.

