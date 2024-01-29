Several routes in Kuala Lumpur to be closed for sending-off ceremony of 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 29 2024 9:42 am

On Tuesday (January 30), seven routes in the nation’s capital will be closed, and 13 routes will be closed in stages in conjunction with the sending-off ceremony for the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, reported The Star via Bernama.

The Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said that the full closure of Jalan Damansara to Jalan Parlimen (from the old palace) and Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim to Jalan Parlimen will be closed from 9am tomorrow, and will be reopened in stages.

Roads that will be closed are Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar to Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Kuching to Bulatan Dato’ Onn, Jalan Salahudin to Bulatan Dato’ Onn, Jalan Kuching/Jalan Sultan Ismail to Bulatan Dato’ Onn and Jalan Tun Perak to Bulatan Dato’ Onn, the report wrote.

Also to be closed are Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar to Jalan Damansara, Jalan Travers to Jalan Damansara (from Muzium Negara), Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin to Jalan Damansara (from Bulatan Hishamuddin), Jalan Tun Sambathan to Jalan Damansara, Jalan Syed Putra to Jalan Istana, Jalan Dewan Bahasa to Jalan Istana, Jalan Sungai Besi to KL-Seremban Expressway, Lingkaran Tengah/Jalan Connaught from Lebuhraya Syed Putra.

For tolled highways, affected routes include the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) from Pantai Dalam, Maju Expressway from the Salak South Toll, Kesas Highway from Sungai Besi, Kesas Highway from KL/Seremban Expressway and the Sukom Interchange towards the Kesas Highway.

According to Mohd Azman, JSPT Kuala Lumpur will deploy 91 senior and junior police officers from traffic control duties on the day to facilitate the sending off ceremony. The JSPT director also advised road users to avoid the fully closed roads to prevent traffic congestion, and to adhere to the instructions of traffic police on duty at said locations.

Installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31, 2019, Al-Sultan Abdullah ends his five-year reign on January 30, 2024.

