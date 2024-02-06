Selangor police to deploy drones, helicopters to monitor traffic during CNY – enforcement increased

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 6 2024 11:48 am

With traffic bound to increase in volume over the next week, the Selangor state police says it is preparing for the expected swell in vehicles, with drones and helicopters being deployed to monitor traffic as people travel back to their hometowns for Chinese New Year.

Selangor police chief commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the use of the Airwing Unit and police drones will provide real-time traffic monitoring in the state. Police personnel will also be on enforcement watch in key areas to ensure everyone adheres to the law, The Star reports.

“We will be monitoring traffic along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway near Gombak, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh, Jalan Kuala Selangor-Klang,” he said, adding that 11 locations have also been identified by the police for its speed trap operations.

“We will focus enforcement efforts on six traffic offences, namely speeding, beating the red light, emergency lane misuse, overtaking on double lines, cutting queue and using mobile phones while operating a vehicle,” he stated. He said that 61 officers and 432 personnel will be involved in the enforcement operations, while 42 police patrol units and 89 police motorcycles will also be deployed.

Hussein advised motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and roadworthy prior to their journey, and to adhere to the speed limit and drive safely. “Last year, we recorded a total of 4,042 accidents during the holiday period compared with 2,810 accidents the year earlier. We believe the main reason for the rise in accidents is due to lack of road safety awareness,” he explained.

