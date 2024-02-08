Paris votes to triple parking fees for SUVs and heavy vehicles, including EVs, from Sept 1 – 18 euros/hour

Posted in International News / By Gerard Lye / February 8 2024 5:12 pm

Parisians recently voted on a measure that will effectively discourage SUVs and other large vehicles from parking on city streets by tripling the parking fees for such vehicles to 18 euros (RM92) per hour. According to a report by the Associated Press, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said SUVs take up too much space on narrow Parisian streets and are too polluting.

More than 54% of Parisians agreed and voted accordingly, although the data showed that just 5.7% of the 1.3 million eligible voters casted ballots at the 39 voting stations around the city. Set to come into effect on September 1 this year, the parking rate of 18 euros per hour will apply to any internal combustion or hybrid vehicle that weighs over 1.6 tonnes as well as any electric vehicle (EV) of over two tonnes. Vehicles under the weight limit are charged six euros (RM31) per hour.

This 18 euro/hour parking rate is applicable for the first two hours and becomes even more expensive from that point. For example, parking a large SUV for six hours would cost a whopping 225 euros (RM1,157) compared to 75 euros (RM386) for smaller vehicles.

The increase parking rate will apply to non-residents who park in Paris’ central districts, in the arrondissements numbered 1 through 11. Further away from the heart of the city, the rates are reduced a bit to 12 euros (RM62) per hour for the first two hours in outer arrondissements numbered 12 through 20 – a large SUV parked for six hours in these areas would be charged 150 euros (RM771).

Those who live or work in Paris will be exempt from the parking rate hike, along with those suffering from disabilities, taxi drivers, health workers, tradespeople and those using residential parking.

