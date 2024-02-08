Police officers are not allowed to receive ang pow while on duty – it is an offence to do so, says IGP

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / February 8 2024 11:59 am

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and if you are feeling generous and want to hand out ang pows, don’t do so with police officers on duty. As reported by The Star, inspector-general of police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said it is an offence for a police officer to receive ang pow or money packets while on duty. He added that the act of receiving cash while on duty is wrong as its source can be questioned and construed as an element of corruption.

Razarudin also commended standard compliance department (JIPS) officers for examining a policeman at the Setapak station, which is under the jurisdiction of Wangsa Maju district police headquarters. In an incident on February 5, 2024, a traffic police officer with the rank of sergeant was allegedly found to have kept several ang pow packets containing thousands of ringgit in a locker during a random search.

“This shows that my previous instruction on February 1 has helped open the eyes of officers and personnel who are supervisors,” said Razarudin. “A good supervisor would conduct a proper inspection and ensure his subordinates do not commit any offence,” he added. As per the standard operating procedure, supervisors are required to check the pockets of their subordinates and ensure that their cash on hand does not exceed RM100.

“A policeman declares that he has RM100 while on duty. But when he returns, he has RM400 as he has withdrawn money from the bank. It is not an offence as long as he can show proof, Razarudin gave an example. “A police officer who is on leave decides to celebrate Chinese New Year. He visits his friend’s house and is given an ang pow. He is not working at that time,” he continued.

