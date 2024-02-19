2024 Range Rover Evoque facelift in Malaysia – P200 and P250, new 11.4-inch touchscreen, RM499k-RM566k

Posted in Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / February 19 2024 8:29 pm

It’s a little late to market, but the facelifted Range Rover Evoque has finally been launched in Malaysia. Revealed to the world last June, the brand’s stylish entry-level SUV gets some minor design tweaks that mask a comprehensive interior makeover.

A total of three variants are being made available, starting with the P200 Dynamic SE (M Spec) priced at RM498,800 on-the-road without insurance. The more powerful P250 version (H Spec) is RM30,000 more expensive at RM529,800, while the P250 Dynamic HSE (Lux Spec) is an extra RM40,000 on top of that, retailing at RM565,800.

All three models continue to be powered by a 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. As the names suggest, the P200 version makes 200 PS and 320 Nm of torque, pulling the Evoque from zero to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, while the P250’s 249 PS and 365 Nm enables a century sprint of 7.6 seconds. A nine-speed ZF automatic gearbox is standard fitment, as is Efficient Driveline all-wheel drive with Driveline Disconnect.

On the outside, the Evoque is now closer in line to newer stablemates like the facelifted Velar and the all-new L460 Range Rover. At the front, you’ll find revised LED headlights with slimmer daytime running lights (no more inner “rectangle”), along with a new rectangular pattern for the grille. Moving to the rear, the “double-U” taillights have given way to a wider U-shaped graphic. New colours Corinthian Bronze, Tribeca Blue and Arroios Grey round off the small changes to what is still a very attractive car.

It’s on the inside where the latest Evoque has moved on significantly from the last model, sporting a reductive design aided by the adoption of the massive floating 11.4-inch infotainment touchscreen (still running the Pivi Pro interface) from the Velar facelift.

This has unfortunately resulted in the deletion of separate physical climate controls, the functions of which have fully migrated to the upper screen. You do at least get more storage space underneath, including a standard Qi wireless charger. Elsewhere, the revised steering wheel introduced in 2020 has been joined by Moonlight Chrome accents and a new, stumpier gearlever from the full-fat Range Rover.

Standard kit on the P200 Dynamic SE includes 20-inch Style 1085 alloy wheels, Ebony leather upholstery, dark anodised trim, a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat (ten-way adjustment for the front passenger), dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, satin chrome paddle shifters, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 11-speaker, 400-watt Meridian sound system, a reverse camera and a powered tailgate.

Stepping up to the P250 version nets you auto high beam, front fog lights, a 360-degree camera system with a 3D function and a ClearSight digital rear-view mirror, while the Dynamic HSE throws in Pixel LED matrix headlights, 21-inch Style 5137 alloys, Windsor leather upholstery, a panoramic glass roof, 14-way power-adjustable seats, adaptive suspension and a head-up display.

All models come fully equipped with driver assists such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and a rear cross traffic monitor.

GALLERY: 2024 Range Rover Evoque facelift

