Range Rover Evoque facelift launching in Malaysia in Jan 2024 – updated exterior, new 11.4-inch screen

Posted in Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 22 2023 11:27 am

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) has announced it will launch the new Range Rover Evoque facelift in January 2024. Currently in its second generation, the Evoque’s most recent update was announced in June this year, with notable changes to the SUV’s design.

Starting with the exterior, the Evoque gets a new grille with a revised insert the mimics those of other Land Rover models such as the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and latest Range Rover Velar. The Pixel LED headlamps are also new with updated daytime running lights, while the rear taillights also get an updated lighting signature.

Inside, the Evoque follows in the Velar’s footsteps by adopting a reductive approach to the dashboard’s layout. The Pivi Pro infotainment system was already implemented when the Evoque got an update three years after it was first revealed in 2018, but the latest facelift eliminates the dual-screen setup entirely.

Instead, there’s now just a single 11.4-inch curved touchscreen on the dashboard, which provides access to all key functions as well as additional vehicle controls. This change not only cleans up the interior but also allows for more stowage space and a wireless charging pad under the touchscreen.

Full powertrain details weren’t provided, although JLRM has confirmed the Evoque will get Ingenium petrol engine technology. The outgoing model is currently offered in P200 and P250 guises, both with a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four mill that makes either 200 PS and 320 Nm (P200) or 249 PS and 365 Nm (P250). A ZF nine-speed automatic gearbox is fitted as standard to these variants, as is Efficient Driveline all-wheel drive with Driveline Disconnect.

If you want to be among the first to check out the Range Rover Evoque facelift, JLRM says it will be organising a preview of the model at a roadshow set to take place at Bangsar Shopping Centre from January 3-7, 2024.

