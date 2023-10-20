2023 Range Rover Sport L461 launched in Malaysia – P400, 3.0L twin-turbo mild-hybrid, RM1,698,000

Posted in Cars, Land Rover, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Hafriz Shah / October 20 2023 11:00 am

The third-generation Range Rover Sport is now here in Malaysia. The L461 Sport replaces the long-running and hugely popular L494 model (among VIPs, celebrities and well, me), and it now completes the updated RR range in our market, joining the full-fat L460 Range Rover, L560 Velar and the L551 Evoque.

Here in Malaysia, the latest RRS is priced from RM888,688 for duty-free registrations, or RM1,698,000 with taxes. That’s certainly a big jump from the outgoing L494’s circa-RM1 mil price (depending on options). The model has seen significant price increases in other markets too, but here it’s compounded by both our weak Ringgit and high duties.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Range Rover family, you can consider the Sport the L-sized option, slotting in between the XL Range Rover (RM2.488 mil) and the Velar’s M (RM638k). The Evoque (RM469k) remains the baby of the range.

Only one variant is officially on sale in Malaysia, the Range Rover Sport P400 with Jaguar Land Rover’s own 3.0 litre, twin-turbo Ingenium inline-six petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech. Taken from the previous-gen RRS HST, it offers 400 PS and 550 Nm of torque, enough to bring this 2,385-kg SUV from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. Transmission is the usual ZF eight-speed automatic, sending power to all four wheels. There’s also a low-range transfer box.

The local brochure lists the Range Rover Sport SV as well, the successor to the SVR. Available as a special order (though be prepared to wait for your allocation), the SV uses a BMW-sourced 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol, also with mild-hybrid add-ons, to make 635 PS and 750 Nm. This super SUV gets to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, on to a top speed of 290 km/h. Price on application.

Back to the RRS P400 as shown, the Malaysian-spec model is rather well specified. It gets the full Dynamic exterior package (sportier lower bumpers all around), satin burnished copper details, matte graphite badges and 22-inch satin dark grey alloys with Brembo brakes. The deployable sidesteps fitted here command an additional RM35,000.

Standard fit are the Digital LED headlights, each side capable of 1.3 million pixels of control to punch out far-reaching high beam without glaring other road users. Other highlights include the slim light clusters front and back – now without the corner “tails” used since the original Evoque – pop-out door handles with soft-closing doors and flush window line finishers.

Height-adjustable Dynamic air suspension (with automatic Access mode and Bilstein dampers) is also standard, along with Adaptive Dynamics, torque vectoring diffs and Land Rover’s patented Terrain Response 2 system. However, local cars go without the optional Stormer Handling Pack, so no Dynamic Response Pro 48-volt active roll stabilisation and rear-wheel steering here.

Even so, the L461 Range Rover Sport as specified here is claimed to be a huge step forward dynamically compared to the old L494, while being nearly as comfy as the L460 Range Rover. Built on the new mixed-metal MLA-Flex architecture (with 35% higher torsional stiffness vs its all-aluminium predecessor), it’s truly the ideal do-it-all sweet spot of the range, we are told.

Inside, the new Range Rover Sport continues the tradition of taking the full-fat RR interior but with a sportier slant. The same floating 13.1 inch Pivi Pro curved touchscreen (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) is present, but now installed on a more sloping centre console. The 13.7-inch digital meters is also flanked by a full-colour heads-up display.

The cars allocated for Malaysia are MY2023 units, which means they are equipped with the physical air-con dials. Future MY2024 batches will see this replaced by on-screen AC controls, which also take away the volume knob and the iconic Terrain Response dial.

Naturally, genuine leather is used on the lower dashboard, steering wheel (including the centre boss) and ultra-comfortable seats (seriously, my pre-facelift L494 seats feel like a park bench in comparison), while the dash-top and door inserts are lined in plush fabric. Both front seats have memory functions, while the rear backrests get power recline too.

Those in the back enjoy their own set of dual-zone climate control (four-zones total, complete with next-generation Cabin Air Purification Pro tech that can filter out Covid-19), manual side window blinds and 31 mm more legroom than before. No winged headrests here though, as those are reserved for top Autobiography variants – ours are highly-specced SE models.

Audio is handled by a 3D Surround system with 19 speakers, an 800-watt amplifier, centre channel, subwoofer, rear surround speakers and front heights. This is the mid-tier option of three available set ups from British-based audio specialists Meridian.

Other notable equipment includes the ClearSight digital rear-view mirror, full panoramic sunroof, illuminated seatbelt buckles, electrically-adjustable steering column and double glazing windows all-around. The moonlight chrome highlights throughout the cabin are particularly eye-catching too.

Click to enlarge.

The L461’s boot is rated at up to 835 litres with the rear seats up, which is impressive especially considering the full-size spare tyre (with the same 22-inch rim and all-season Pirelli Scorpion Zero tyre) under the floor. This can expand to up to 1,860 litres with the seats folded flat.

On the safety and driver assist front, the new RRS comes complete with all the usuals: autonomous emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane keep assist and 3D surround cameras. On top of all that, it also gets adaptive off-road cruise control, water wade sensor (it can handle up to 900 mm of water) and ClearSight ground view.

So, what do you think of the Malaysian-market L461 Range Rover Sport in terms of pricing, engine choice and specs? Will this third generation prove to be as popular as the last one? Comment your thoughts below.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.