8 February 2021 5:05 pm

2021 Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition

The Range Rover Sport was the first branch within the Range Rover brand to bring a second model line, sitting beneath the full-sized luxury off-roader in the model line-up. Since its 2005 debut following the unveiling of the Stormer concept from 2004, the Range Rover Sport has attained several landmark achievements en route to its milestone one millionth unit, as the British marque has outlined in its latest video.

Among the Range Rover Sport’s achievements, the ones centred upon its performance include its eight-minute, 14-second lap time around the Nurburgring Nordschleife in SVR guise, and its rather extreme hillclimb feat along the 99 turns of the Dragon’s Road, and then up the 999 steps up to Heaven’s Gate with the 2018 Range Rover Sport P400e PHEV.

Mild-hybrid electrification for the Range Rover Sport arrived last year, in the guise of the 3.0 litre inline-six Ingenium turbodiesel engine offered with up to 350 PS and 700 Nm of torque. This new range of power units replaced the Ford-sourced 4.4 litre V8 turbodiesel.

An all-new successor has been sighted undergoing tests from the first quarter of last year, and this will share the MLA architecture that will also form the basis of its bigger brother, the next full-sized Range Rover, as well as the next-generation Jaguar XJ.

The ‘skateboard’ layout of the MLA platform will enable the use of diesel, petrol, hybrid as well as fully electric powertrain layouts, Jaguar Land Rover has said previously, and at the same time will be even lighter than the outgoing D-series platform.

At present, the Range Rover Sport was most recently updated with a host of special edition models, namely the SVR Carbon Edition, the HSE Dynamic Black and the HSE Silver for the 2021 model year.

As the name suggests, the SVR Carbon Edition is based on the SVR with a 5.0 litre supercharged V8 variant making 575 PS and 700 Nm of torque, outfitted in carbon-fibre for parts including the bonnet centre section, front bumper insert surrounds, radiator grille and vent surrounds and carbon-fibre engine cover.

GALLERY: 2021 Range Rover Sport special editions