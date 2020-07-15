In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Matthew H Tong / 15 July 2020 12:44 pm / 0 comments

Land Rover has introduced new special edition models of the Range Rover Sport facelift, giving customers three new options to choose from – HSE Silver, HSE Dynamic Black, and SVR Carbon Edition. Prices start from £65,295 (RM350k) in the UK.

The HSE Silver edition builds on the well-specced HSE variant, but adds Shadow Atlas exterior trim finishes, dark tinted privacy glass and 21-inch gloss black diamond-turned alloy wheels as standard. There are seven exterior colour options including the new Lantau Bronze and Hakuba Silver. For the cabin, the HSE Silver gets panoramic roof, a cooler compartment for the front centre console, and optional Meridian Surround Sound System.

Meanwhile, the HSE Dynamic Black (also known as HSE Dynamic Stealth edition) is finished in Santorini Black or Carpathian Grey with contrast roof, and rides on 21-inch gloss black alloys. Privacy glass is standard, and the cabin is fully blacked out with ebony premium headlining and fixed panoramic roof. Meridian sound system is standard here.

HSE Silver on the left, HSE Dynamic Black on the right

Customers with deeper pockets can opt for the range-topping SVR Carbon Edition, featuring an exposed carbon-fibre bonnet centre section, front bumper insert surrounds, radiator grille and vent surrounds, carbon-fibre engine cover, and 22-inch twin five-spoke gloss black wheels. The SVR Carbon Edition is powered by the top 5.0 litre V8 supercharged engine, making 575 PS and 700 Nm of torque.

All 2021 model year Range Rover Sport models get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, as well as 4G Wi-Fi connections for up to eight smart devices. The Touch Pro Duo infotainment system also comes with Spotify built-in, while air filtration is upgraded with PM2.5 air ionisation system.