2024 Range Rover Velar facelift now in Malaysia – three P250 variants open for booking, from RM638,800

Posted in Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Danny Tan / September 22 2023 4:09 pm

The 2024 Range Rover Velar facelift is now in Malaysia and Jaguar Land Rover has opened order books for the lightly revised SUV. We’ll get three variants of the updated L560 – the P250 Dynamic SE (M and H specs) and the P250 Dynamic HSE (L spec), with RRP starting from RM638,800.

You’ve got to know the original Velar well to spot the changes immediately, but they are there, starting from the new grille insert that mimics the pattern seen on the latest Range Rover. Flanking it are new Pixel LED headlamps with jewel-like effect daytime running lights, while the rear receives a revised taillight signature and tweaked lower apron.

Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey are new colour options. There are also two new wheel designs – the H and L get 22-inch 10-spoke Style 1075 items in gloss dark grey with contrast diamond turned finish or full gloss black. The M spec gets 20-inch Style 1089 rims in 10-spoke gloss black.

The super minimalist cabin features the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system with its 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen, and drivers can also command the car with voice AI. Wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless device charging and over-the-air updates are available.

While the dashboard appears even more ’empty’ than before, Land Rover assures that virtual buttons for the climate, seating and audio volume are always visible at each side of the screen via new sidebars, featuring multi-functional sliding controls. Terrain Response modes can also be accessed this way.

One interesting feature is Active Road Noise Cancellation. The system calculates an audio signal to replay over the cabin’s Meridian speakers to reduce the decibel level inside the car. With this, Land Rover claims the quietest cabin in its class for road noise. Hearing low-frequency noise for extended periods can cause fatigue, so the system helps in this aspect too.

Dash is even more minimalist now, but virtual buttons are always visible either side of the screen

Other comfort features include Cabin Air Purification Plus, configurable cabin lighting with 30 colours (both are for L spec). Also for H/L specs are Adaptive Dynamics. Last but not least is the Technology Pack, which includes a head-up display, 3D surround camera system, park assist and wade sensing.

We’re getting P250 cars, which means a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder with 250 PS and 365 Nm. This base petrol option doesn’t get the new mild hybrid system, unlike the P340 and P400, but a straightforward petrol-only setup may not be a bad thing. By the way, this facelift sees the introduction of the P400e plug-in hybrid version with total system output of 404 PS/640 Nm and EV range of 64 km.

“The L560 Range Rover Velar epitomises a marriage of luxury and innovation. Its sophisticated design, advanced features, and electrified performance reaffirm our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to our discerning customers,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of retail and distribution at Sime Darby Motors Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau.

New grille design (left) vs original insert (right)

“With the New Range Rover Velar, we are excited to offer a harmonious blend of contemporary luxury and cutting-edge technology. It represents a new era of elegance and refinement, captivating automotive enthusiasts with its timeless appeal,” added Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz, MD of Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia.

To view and experience the latest Range Rover Velar first-hand, pay Jaguar Land Rover’s showroom at Sime Darby Motors City, Ara Damansara a visit. Also, from now till September 24, Jaguar Land Rover will be having a showcase at Bangsar Shopping Centre (BSC), and the new Velar will be there too.

GALLERY: 2024 Range Rover Velar official images

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.