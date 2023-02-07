In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Gerard Lye / 7 February 2023 10:40 am / 2 comments

The Range Rover Velar has been given a facelift in 2023 and sees mild styling updates to both its exterior and interior. The SUV also gains some new tech, while the plug-in hybrid receives a battery upgrade for slightly more electric-only range.

On the exterior, the Velar receives a new grille that mimics the design seen on the latest Range Rover. This is accompanied by new Pixel LED headlamps with jewel-like effect daytime running lights, while the rear receives a more modern taillight signature and tweaked lower apron. Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey have also been added to the exterior palette.

Inside, the Velar gets the latest evolution of the carmaker’s Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is represented by a single 11.4-inch curved touchscreen that “floats” on the dashboard. Land Rover says this is ergonomically positioned higher and within easier reach, while also helping minimise distraction and reflections.

Pivi Pro supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, accepts over-the-air updates, includes Amazon Alexa support and integrates many vehicle functions, including climate controls. As a result, there’s no longer a need for the previous dual-screen setup, which warrants a more minimalistic centre console that houses the stubby gear selector.

Other revisions mainly involve upholstery and trims, with four new synthetic leather colourways (Cloud, Caraway, Raven Blue and Deep Garnet), Moonlight Chrome for the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and air vents, plus Technical Light Anodised or Dark Anodised Aluminium, or tactile Shadow Grey Ash wood veneer trim finishers.

Land Rover also added Active Road Noise Cancellation to make the Velar even quieter on the inside, with the active noise cancellation technology relying on the audio system to reduce overall interior noise by a minimum of four decibels. On the mention of audio systems, the range-topping option is a Meridian setup that includes 17 speakers and 750 watts of amplification.

As for powertrains, the P400e plug-in hybrid continues to feature a 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This is augmented by an electric motor rated at 143 PS (105 kW) and 275 Nm, which works with a belt-integrated starter generator (BISG), to provide a total system output of 404 PS and 640 Nm. The electric motor is powered by a new lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 19.2 kWh (previously 17.1 kWh), with the carmaker claiming a 20% increase in all-electric range from the previous 53 km – about 64 km now.

The increased battery capacity is matched by a bump in DC fast charging input to 50 kW (previously 32 kW), with a 0-80% state of charge achieved in as little as 30 minutes. For AC charging, it remains at a max of 7 kW, with a full charge taking around 2.5 hours.

Beyond the PHEV option, there’s also a range of Ingenium petrol and diesel engines with 48-volt mild hybrid technology that includes a BiSG to harvest energy for a battery under the boot space. This is used to provide assistance during acceleration and a more refined start-stop system.

On the petrol front, there’s the P250 that has a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder making 250 PS (247 hp) and 365 Nm. The base option doesn’t get the mild hybrid system, but the P340 and P400 do. These come with a 3.0 litre turbo inline-six that serves up 340 PS (335 hp) and 480 Nm (P340) and 400 PS (395 hp) and 550 Nm (P400).

For the oil burners with mild hybrid tech, the D200 is a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that makes 204 PS (201 hp) and 430 Nm, while the D300’s 3.0 litre unit makes 300 PS (296 hp) and 650 Nm. All engines come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the latter managed by Terrain Response 2.

Available trim levels mentioned include the S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography. All six-cylinder and PHEV models as well as Dynamic HSE-specified four-cylinder models come with Adaptive Dynamics as standard.