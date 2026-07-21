Sime Motors launches BYD Certified pre-owned EV programme – first such outlet in Asia-Pacific region

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 21 2026 11:27 am

BYD Sime Motors has announced the introduction of BYD Certified, an official certified pre-owned vehicle programme, with the launch of the first BYD Certified outlet in Malaysia. Located at Sime Darby Auto Selection Glenmarie, it’s the first such outlet in the Asia Pacific region.

Guided by its promise to ‘Drive Pre-Owned with Confidence’, the company says that the programme delivers greater transparency, reliability and long-term value at every stage of ownership. Under the programme, every vehicle is professionally inspected, backed by verified battery health assessments, warranty coverage, financing solutions and after-sales support.

The company said that BYD Certified is built upon five assurance pillars to ensure every vehicle meets the highest standards of quality and transparency and provide customers with greater certainty when purchasing a pre-owned EV. They are:

170 Points of Inspection – each car undergoes a comprehensive professional inspection process.

Mileage promise – only vehicles with a mileage below 100,000 km qualify for certification.

Vehicle age not exceeding four years – certified vehicles must not exceed four years of age and must meet defined mileage thresholds (one year/under 30,000 km, two years/under 60,000 km, three years/under 90,000 km and four years/under 100,000 km)

Certified clean history – guaranteed free from major accidents, with no fire damage, no flood damage and no odometer tampering.

Original manufacturer parts – refurbishment is carried out using genuine BYD parts and approved repair standards.

Beyond vehicle certification, customers also enjoy a range of ownership benefits designed to enhance convenience, ownership value and overall peace of mind. These include a five-day buy-back assurance, where customers are entitled to a full buy-back at the original purchase price if undisclosed structural, flood or fire damage is identified within five days of delivery. The programme also provides owners with service and warranty coverage across BYD’s authorised 3S dealer network in Malaysia.

“BYD Certified represents an important step in making EV ownership more accessible to Malaysians. As the EV market continues to mature, we are seeing growing interest from customers seeking quality pre-owned vehicles backed by assurance and professional support. Through BYD Certified, we are extending the BYD ownership experience to a wider audience, while reinforcing our commitment to supporting customers throughout their entire EV journey, beyond just the vehicle itself,” said BYD Malaysia MD Jacob Ma.

During the launch, BYD Certified kicked off the programme by completing its first customer delivery, with the handover of a pre-owned BYD Atto 3. Those interested to find out what the programme promises can visit the outlet for a Weekend Showroom Event this July 24-26.

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