Woman forced to take e-hailing service to hospital for emergency due to double-parked Honda City

An instance of double parking has reportedly resulted in a woman having to resort to e-hailing to go to hospital, the New Straits Times has reported.
The woman, seen to be the driver of the car that was blocked in by the double-parked vehicle, was seen pacing back and forth while waiting for the driver of the vehicle blocking her car as shown in a TikTok video, according to the report. The woman’s waiting was in vain as the driver of the double-parked vehicle had not shown up to move their car, it added.
According to the report, a note was left on the windscreen of the vehicle, a black Honda City that obstructed the car of the woman who needed to leave. The note stated that a phone number was left in view, however there was no response after having called the number “80 times”, according to the note.
The woman who had her vehicle blocked in by the double-parked car eventually had to leave for hospital by e-hailing service, according to the TikTok user who shared the post, the News Straits Times reported.
This occurrence is all too common especially in densely populated areas, and while the practice of leaving one’s phone number on the dashboard of a double-parked vehicle is also common, it is only fair to others to take heed promptly – if you really can’t make it into a proper parking space – when the other parties involved do make contact for the inconvenience, however briefly that may be.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
Should be like Dubai… everyone install police app, if double parked, woman sent picture to police app, police app notify owner of double parked vehicle to move away OR there is gonna be consequences. No point woman hon hon hon and ended up gaduh or fighting in worst case scenario. Let the police have the records and authority. Few times kena report as double parker, he is gonna get a saman.
Is why authourized tow-truck
patrolling is much needed
But if you break the window to release the hand brake, the authorities will only haul you up but not the selfish driver of the obstructing vehicle. Our laws incentivize the inconsiderate and punish the victims.
Tuan punya kreta hitam tu pn emergency jgk kot… Sb tu dia double park… & entah2 ceretberek kuar masuk jamban 80 kali jgk sb tu tk boleh jwb tepon & tkbleh gi alih kreta
Call Majlis…they will usually immediately takeaway the car
she can ask a few men to help her lift the car aside. if pay slightly more, u can turn the car turtle too.
May the force be with you