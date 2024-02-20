Chery Malaysia offering guaranteed courtesy car if repair takes more than 48 hours – Keeps you Moving

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / February 20 2024 3:06 pm

The basic duty of a car is to get us around, a tool for work and daily life. One of the worst situations to be in, motoring wise, is for your car to be out of action with no replacement. You’re still paying for the car, but have to cough out extra for Grab rides and/or public transport, and that’s before factoring in the inconvenience. It’s even worse when there’s no clarity on when you can get your car back.

A solution to this is the courtesy car, where you will be issued a replacement car while work is being done on your ride. However, there’s no firm policy on giving out courtesy cars – not that we know of from the OEM’s side currently (there were examples in the past, and some premium brand financing arms do offer the perk) – and it’s purely based on goodwill and availability.

Basically, the dealership is under no obligation to offer you a courtesy car, and if you’re lucky to get one, you certainly can’t choose a model ‘of the same level’ as your stricken ride.

Which is why Chery Malaysia’s latest move is a bold one. Vice president Lee Wen Hsiang told paultan.org that it will be introducing a guaranteed courtesy car programme, one that will offer you a loaner if the work/repair on your car takes more than 48 hours, or two days. The key word here is guaranteed, a publicly announced black and white policy.

The initiative is known as ‘Keeps you Moving’ and its goal is exactly that, to keep you moving although your car is out of action. We understand that the courtesy car provided will be the Omoda 5, which is the exact same car that the majority of Chery owners are driving, so it’s ‘business as usual’ for the customer – no downgrade needed. The burden of having a courtesy car is on the dealer, and the customer gets peace of mind.

Chery Malaysia’s guaranteed courtesy car programme will be introduced soon, and we’ll follow up on this story.

