GOLD 1 number plate belongs to Agong – RM1.5 mil paid by Sultan Ibrahim is highest ever bid in Malaysia

The ‘GOLD 1’ number plate belongs to DYMM Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar. The monarch, who was sworn in as Malaysia’s 17th Agong on January 31, put in a bid of RM1.5 million, which is the highest ever bid for a number plate in Malaysia.

The funds will of course go to the federal government’s coffers – that’s the point of JPJ releasing special number plates. Today, transport minister Anthony Loke presented a symbolic GOLD 1 number plate to Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Negara.

Announced on January 30, the GOLD number plate series is to commemorate the golden jubilee celebration of the 50th Federal Territories Day. Bidding was held online from February 1-5, but there are leftover numbers that you can still buy from JPJ Putrajaya and state HQs for RM510 each, inclusive of a service fee. The number may not be very VIP, but hey, it’s still gold!

