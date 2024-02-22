LLM reminds motorcyclists that the emergency lane isn’t their exclusive right – be alert and stay focused

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has reminded motorcyclists that the emergency lane on highways isn’t their exclusive right, and that bikers must always be alert and focused for the safety of all.

“A reminder to all highway users! The emergency lane is not the exclusive right of motorcyclists. It is also used by other vehicles to stop in case of a breakdown or emergency on the highway. Motorcyclists must always be alert and focused for the safety of all,” LLM said in a social media post tagging works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and his ministry.

Recently, there have been cases where angry bikers lashed out at cars on the emergency lane, who were using the lane legally thanks to the activation of Smartlane on the North South Highway. One stopped his tourer, got down and berated the car driver, while another knocked a car’s side mirror before speeding off.

The recent clashes between those on two and four wheels got me thinking – why are motorcycles exempt from highway toll? If the idea is to not burden the working class, good, but surely you’ve got to be T20 to own some of these big bikes, which take up the space of a car and are often found going faster than most cars? And we’re not even talking about convoys and their marshals.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

  • newme on Feb 22, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    Remind what emergency lane? They think the entire highway are exclusively theirs.

  • Brian on Feb 22, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    Danny perhaps that question is best discussed with your kolik Mohan. Big bikes don’t deserve to use motor bypass lane they should pay tolls just as a Kancil user would.

