Malaysia to use AI technology and other new methods to deal with flood issue, says deputy prime minister

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / February 22 2024 10:46 am

According to a report by Bernama, Malaysia is planning to adopt several methods utilised by Japan in disaster management, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, to deal with flooding issues.

Deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is on a seven-day working visit to Japan, said these methods have proven to be effective in tackling natural disasters in the long term. Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, said these efforts will be coordinated by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) as well as the department of irrigation and drainage (DID).

“I believe that the experience here in Osaka is crucial for us to prepare long-term plans so that flooding problems can be managed effectively. To address flooding problems, it’s not just about providing welfare to flood victims but also about how irrigation, drainage and flood control should be carried out together with new technologies,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid noted the measures used by local authorities in Osaka including flood mitigation and the installation of large-capacity water pumps, which have been carried out here for the past 45 years, can also be applied in Malaysia.

He added that discussions will also be held with the deputy prime minister and energy transition and water transformation minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to coordinate all mitigation efforts needed to reduce disaster risks in Malaysia.

