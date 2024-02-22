Malaysia to use AI technology and other new methods to deal with flood issue, says deputy prime minister

According to a report by Bernama, Malaysia is planning to adopt several methods utilised by Japan in disaster management, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, to deal with flooding issues.

Deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is on a seven-day working visit to Japan, said these methods have proven to be effective in tackling natural disasters in the long term. Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, said these efforts will be coordinated by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) as well as the department of irrigation and drainage (DID).

“I believe that the experience here in Osaka is crucial for us to prepare long-term plans so that flooding problems can be managed effectively. To address flooding problems, it’s not just about providing welfare to flood victims but also about how irrigation, drainage and flood control should be carried out together with new technologies,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid noted the measures used by local authorities in Osaka including flood mitigation and the installation of large-capacity water pumps, which have been carried out here for the past 45 years, can also be applied in Malaysia.

He added that discussions will also be held with the deputy prime minister and energy transition and water transformation minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to coordinate all mitigation efforts needed to reduce disaster risks in Malaysia.

Comments

  • FF on Feb 22, 2024 at 11:36 am

    All big words, these uncles don’t even know what they are talking about. LMAO

    Madani… air mani

    • yusrykru on Feb 22, 2024 at 12:40 pm

      madani = teh adani = kaler air banjir fucccc

    • Why So Serious on Feb 22, 2024 at 12:48 pm

      Great! Lets also use AI to run the country instead of PH, at least it will help to correct the incompetence & bumbling mismanagement by PMX & his mentris.

  • Lance Chau on Feb 22, 2024 at 11:37 am

    Should get down to basic, make sure drainage are clear, not clogged, etc.

  • Alex on Feb 22, 2024 at 11:48 am

    Use AI technology to get rid of clean water which fall from sky… Then use desert nation AI technology to dig underground water for fresh water source because river is polluted.

    Best!

  • Ben Yap on Feb 22, 2024 at 11:52 am

    what happen to the assistance from the Dutch? hahahaha… people don’t want to work with Malaysia eh….

  • Sohai on Feb 22, 2024 at 12:05 pm

    AI to deal with longkang sumbat?
    Like that ChatGBT can run the country better than our ministers

  • projects on Feb 22, 2024 at 12:06 pm

    creating unnecessary projects to award to cronies

  • Boy Racer on Feb 22, 2024 at 12:14 pm

    Enough talking. We want to see it done. Empty promises yet again.

  • macampondan on Feb 22, 2024 at 12:31 pm

    yet another songlap project by the gov and politicians.

    the root cause is, over development and under investment to widen the longkang.

    and the fix is to use “AI to solve the problem”.

    But I like the the part that, later, when the problem persists, can blame AI instead. Does it sound familiar? like typical gov or politician?

