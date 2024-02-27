2024 GWM Tank 700 Hi4-T launched in China – PHEV off-roader with 523 PS, 800 Nm; 100 km EV range

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, International News / By Gerard Lye / February 27 2024 9:26 am

Following its debut at last year’s Auto Guangzhou show, the Tank 700 Hi4-T has now been officially launched in China by Great Wall Motor (GWM). The Tank 700 joins the rest of GWM’s off-road-focused SUVs such as the Tank 500, Tank 400 and the Tank 300, the last of which is set to be launched in Malaysia soon.

Pricing starts at 428,000 yuan (RM284,180) for the base variant, which is followed by a range-topping option at 468,000 yuan (RM310,739). There is also a launch edition that comes with a whole load of carbon accessories and additional equipment for a whopping 700,000 yuan (RM464,838).

GWM’s Hi4-T, or Hybrid Intelligent 4WD, is a plug-in hybrid system specifically developed for off-road use. Already in use in other Tank models, the system in the Tank 700 features a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine serving up 354 PS (349 hp or 260 kW) and 560 Nm of torque.

This is augmented by an electric motor rated at 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 400 Nm, which is integrated into a nine-speed hydraulic automatic transmission (9HAT) to form a P2 hybrid layout.

The total system output is 523 PS (516 hp or 385 kW) and 800 Nm, and the SUV’s 37.1-kWh battery will provide up to 100 km of electric-only range. GWM also claims fuel consumption as low as 2.97 litres per 100 km, which is impressive for a vehicle of this size.

On that mention, the Tank 700 measures 5,113 mm long, 2,061 mm wide, 1,952 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. It also has a water wading depth of 970 mm when put in a specific drive mode or 900 mm in normal mode, which is made possible thanks to the vehicle’s air suspension system (drops the car by up to 50 mm).

For off-road use, the rear stabiliser bars can also be disconnected to allow for 60 mm more wheel articulation. There’s also an electric trailer hitch that is available as an option – the towing capacity is 2.5 tonnes.

In terms of design, there’s some semblance to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, with highlight cues being the boxy shape, robust wheel arches and plenty of sharp creases and angles. GWM was keen to point out the Tank 700’s LED headlamps, which feature an opening aperture for a dramatic start-up process – this alone has 32 patents attached to it.

For launch edition cars, you’ll find a few exterior components made from carbon-fibre, including the front lip, rear diffuser element, roof spoiler and bonnet garnish. The interior also gets a headliner like Rolls-Royce’s Starlight, with lights integrated to create the look of a night sky – a sunroof is also available as an option.

The cabin of the Tank 700 is trimmed in plenty of leather and other premium materials, which are accompanied by a large central touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, the former with dedicated buttons to control off-road functions like locking differentials and low gearing. Other functions include powered, ventilated and heated front seats, along with four-zone climate control as well as 26 advanced driver assistance systems.

Given the Tank 300 will soon be launched here, there’s a chance that the Tank 700 will also come our way. We checked with Michael Zhang, GWM ASEAN’s vice president of brand and communication, and he told paultan.org that if the Tank 700 comes to Malaysia, it won’t be so soon as production has only just begun in China. Would you want this premium off-roader?

