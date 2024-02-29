Road closures in KL for OCBC Cycle Kuala Lumpur 2024 event – Sunday March 3, 6:30am to 9:30am

The Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT KL) has announced that several key roads around the capital city will be closed this Sunday, March 3 for the OCBC Cycle Kuala Lumpur 2024 cycling event.

Road closures will take place in stages from 6:30am to 9:30am, the latter time being when the event is to conclude. According to JSPT KL, the roads involved are Jalan Raja, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Leboh Ampang, Jalan Mushi Abdullah, Jalan Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Perak.

Also involved in the road closures are Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Kuching, Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Parlimen, Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Lembah and Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin.

Over 2,700 participants are expected in the upcoming eighth edition of the OCBC Cycle Kuala Lumpur event, across two categories; the 21 km category, and the 42 km category which takes a double loop of the course.

Here, participants will pass by a number of the city’s iconic buildings including the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC), the National Monument (Tugu Negara), the National Mosque (Masjid Negara) and the Sultan Abdul Samad building.

