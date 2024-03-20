Isuzu D-Max BEV concept debuts – 66.9 kWh battery, 177 PS, 325 Nm; CKD Thailand; Europe launch in 2025

Posted in Cars, International News, Isuzu / By Gerard Lye / March 20 2024 11:30 am

Isuzu has revealed a new concept that previews its first battery electric vehicle, which will be shown to the public at this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show later this month. Called the D-Max BEV, the all-electric pick-up truck is said to be “developed to meet a broad range of commercial and passenger vehicle needs while retaining the tough underlying performance expected of pick-up trucks.”

The production version of the D-Max BEV concept will be launched in selected European markets such as Norway in 2025. Following this, the pick-up truck will be rolled out to the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand and other countries based on market needs and the maturity of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

In terms of design, the pick-up truck gets some unique styling cues to set it apart from its diesel-powered equivalent. The front grille is largely closed off and the front apron has been tweaked to feature more black sections. Blue accents can also be seen on the “fang-like” grille insert and headlamps.

As for the powertrain, the D-Max BEV uses the Elf EV’s battery pack and management system, with these components integrated into the middle of the ladder-frame chassis. The battery pack has an energy capacity of 66.9 kWh and powers two electric motors – one on each axle – with the one at the front rated 54 PS (54 hp or 40 kW) and 108 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the rear electric motor is more powerful and provides 122 PS (121 hp or 90 kW) and 217 Nm, and together, the total system output is 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) and 325 Nm. According to Isuzu, the D-Max BEV provides full-time four-wheel drive and has a top speed of over 130 km/h. It will also tow up to 3.5 tonnes and is capable of carrying a maximum payload of 1,000 kg.

While not stated in the official release, Headlightmag reports the D-Max BEV will be produced in Thailand next year for export to markets mentioned above. Further details such as range, charging capacities and pricing are not available for now.

