2024 SYM Maxsym TL508 now in Malaysia, RM46,888

Bikes, Local Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 1 2024 8:07 pm

Coming with an engine upgrade in Malaysia is the 2024 SYM Maxsym TL508, priced at RM46,888. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and every Maxsym TL508 comes with a two-year, unlimited mileage warranty against manufacturing defects.

With the engine displacement upgrade to 508 cc, the Maxsym TL508 produces 44.9 hp at 6,750 rpm with 49.9 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. The parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, eight-valve, DOHC mill is fed by EFI and drives a CVT gearbox with wet multi-plate clutch.

New to the Maxsym TL508is traction control, acting on the rear wheel to prevent loss of traction. Also standard equipment is two-channel ABS, acting on twin 275 mm diameter brake discs on ihe front wheel and a single 275 mm disc on the rear.

Wheel sizing for the TL508 is 15-inches front and rear, wearing 120/70 front and 160/70 rear tubeless tyres. Information for the rider is displayed on a TFT-LCD screen with keyless start included.

Other riding conveniences include a USB charging port inside the front cowl compartment. There is also a height adjustable windshield while LED lighting is used throughout.

Seat height for the Maxsym TL508 is set at 795 mm while weight is claimed to be 227 kg with 12.5-litres of fuel in the tank. Available colour options are Indigo Blue, Storm Gray, and Jet Black.

