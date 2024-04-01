PLUS Highway expansion project to be extended to Ayer Hitam exit; no additional costs – Ahmad Maslan

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / April 1 2024 1:20 pm

The North-South Expressway (NSE) expansion project by PLUS Malaysia will be extended to the Ayer Hitam exit, from its original plan of Simpang Renggam, deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has said, reported Bernama.

The added 17 km stretch for the highway expansion will bring the length of the project to 37 km, and will bring no additional costs, Maslan said, adding that the highway expansion project initially for expanding the highway from four lanes to six lanes from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam cost RM391 million.

“We are currently in the process of value assessment to extend the expansion as we can reach Ayer Hitam with such a large allocation, and the project is due to start this year,” the minister said yesterday.

The highway expansion project was initially announced to cover a distance of 21.8 km in the first phase of the project, and the widening project is to cover the stretch from Senai Utara to Sedenak over a duration of 36 months. The second phase will be from Sedenak to Machap, and is set to begin at the start of 2025.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.